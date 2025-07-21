Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 3 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after buying an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,421,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $834,556,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AutoZone by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,087.00.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,691.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,894.02 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,702.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,582.14.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $36.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

