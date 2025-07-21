Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 1,077 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,930,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,348,000 after buying an additional 534,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,154,000 after buying an additional 2,452,239 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,827,000 after buying an additional 1,307,252 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,762,000 after buying an additional 5,457,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.