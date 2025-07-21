Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BSV opened at $78.35 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

