1776 Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

1776 Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 9.8%

PAVE traded up $4.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,220,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,895. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

