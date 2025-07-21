Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,877 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,001,000 after acquiring an additional 882,811 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 502,776 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,958.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,092,000 after acquiring an additional 475,467 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,973,000 after acquiring an additional 448,773 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $197.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

