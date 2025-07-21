Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $204.86 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.02% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $204,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock opened at $129.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $131.00.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

