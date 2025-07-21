Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,933,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 75,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.11 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

