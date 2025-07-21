Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $28,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,280.90.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.5%

MTD stock opened at $1,176.02 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,175.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,193.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The business had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.