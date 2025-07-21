OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,599,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

