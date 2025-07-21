Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 7,120 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Entegris worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 125.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.89.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.07. The stock had a trading volume of 129,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,861. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $133.79.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

