1776 Wealth LLC Sells 2,562 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

1776 Wealth LLC reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July makes up about 0.7% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 611.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

FJUL traded up $3.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,794. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

