Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 7,361 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 422.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,261 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $333,090.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 117,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,163.04. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $277,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,054,588.30. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,775 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.35. The company has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

