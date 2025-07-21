Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 404 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.40. 567,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,653,779. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

