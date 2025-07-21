FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Purchased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FFEB traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.03. 20,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,489. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.