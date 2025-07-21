General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Lessened by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 69.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1,096.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.73. 422,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,567,926. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

