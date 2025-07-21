Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 393,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after purchasing an additional 97,020 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.24. 46,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,568. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.61.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

