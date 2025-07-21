Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC cut its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.91.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

