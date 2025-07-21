Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission accounts for 1.3% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $34,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRH Advisors LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission
In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.1%
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.
Allison Transmission Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
