Winch Advisory Services LLC Purchases 417 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Hara Capital LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 922,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after buying an additional 207,516 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cfra Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1%

KHC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.80. 568,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,330,259. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

