Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,737 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,411 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $20,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.04. 312,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,981. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. HP’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

