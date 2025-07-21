J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,839 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 787.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $475.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of -689.80 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $517.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. This trade represents a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 422,204 shares in the company, valued at $201,391,308. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,320 shares of company stock valued at $117,592,485. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

