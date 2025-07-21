Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,377 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.0% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $50.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $50.79.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

