ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its position in ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $730.44. 386,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,088. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $728.20. The company has a market capitalization of $287.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $945.05.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

