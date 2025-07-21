Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (up previously from $490.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $440.00 price objective (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.93.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total value of $3,202,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 781,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,213,466.73. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,320 shares of company stock valued at $117,592,485 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CRWD opened at $475.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.80 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.