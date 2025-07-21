Lewis Asset Management LLC Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Lewis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 460,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $88.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

