OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 296,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 924.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after buying an additional 2,297,145 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $27.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $198.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

