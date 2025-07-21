EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG opened at $117.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.26.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

