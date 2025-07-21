Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,030 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. EQT comprises approximately 0.9% of Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in EQT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in EQT by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 99.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

