Pacific Wealth Management Acquires 3,821 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Pacific Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 8.3% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management owned approximately 0.92% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,219. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

