Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) vs. Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B) Financial Survey

Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report) and Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Greif Bros. pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Avery Dennison pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Greif Bros. pays out 89.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avery Dennison pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avery Dennison has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Greif Bros. has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avery Dennison has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greif Bros. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Avery Dennison 0 5 6 0 2.55

This is a summary of current ratings for Greif Bros. and Avery Dennison, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Avery Dennison has a consensus price target of $197.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.13%. Given Avery Dennison’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avery Dennison is more favorable than Greif Bros..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Greif Bros. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Avery Dennison shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Greif Bros. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Avery Dennison shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greif Bros. and Avery Dennison”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greif Bros. $5.52 billion 0.59 $268.80 million $3.62 18.97 Avery Dennison $8.76 billion 1.60 $704.90 million $8.68 20.66

Avery Dennison has higher revenue and earnings than Greif Bros.. Greif Bros. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avery Dennison, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greif Bros. and Avery Dennison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greif Bros. 3.74% 10.21% 3.23% Avery Dennison 7.98% 33.11% 9.05%

Summary

Avery Dennison beats Greif Bros. on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greif Bros.

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services. This segment sells its products to customers in the chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agricultural, pharmaceutical and minerals, and other industries. The Paper Packaging & Services segment provides containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers, and other corrugated and specialty products to customers in the packaging, automotive, food, and building products markets. This segment's corrugated container products are used to ship various products, such as home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, automotive components, books, and furniture, as well as various other applications. The Flexible Products & Services segment offers flexible intermediate bulk containers comprising polypropylene-based woven fabric, as well as related services to the agricultural, food, and other industries. The Land Management segment engages in harvesting and regeneration of timber properties; and sale of timberland and special use land. As of October 31, 2020, this segment owned approximately 244,000 acres of timber property in the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as Greif Bros. Corporation and changed its name to Greif, Inc. in 2001. Greif, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is based in Delaware, Ohio.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands. The company also offers graphics and reflective products for the architectural, commercial sign, digital printing, and other related market segments; durable cast and reflective films to the construction, automotive, and fleet transportation market segments; reflective films for traffic and safety applications; and pressure-sensitive vinyl and specialty materials designed for digital imaging, screen printing, and sign cutting applications under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brand names. In addition, it provides branding solutions include brand embellishments, graphic tickets, tags, and labels, and sustainable packaging; and information solutions include item-level RFID, visibility and loss prevention, price ticketing and marking, productivity and media solutions, and brand protection and security solutions, as well as care, content, and country of origin compliance solutions. It serves home and personal care, apparel, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Avery International Corporation and changed its name to Avery Dennison Corporation in 1990. Avery Dennison Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Mentor, Ohio.

