OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Degree Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Floyd Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.99 and a beta of 0.03.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

