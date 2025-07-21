Analyzing TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) and TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOP Financial Group has a beta of -1.28, indicating that its stock price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UP Fintech and TOP Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 1 3 0 2.75 TOP Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

UP Fintech currently has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential downside of 16.08%. Given UP Fintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than TOP Financial Group.

This table compares UP Fintech and TOP Financial Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $391.54 million 4.96 $60.73 million $0.45 23.37 TOP Financial Group $8.04 million 5.67 $1.05 million N/A N/A

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than TOP Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of TOP Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and TOP Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 18.11% 13.19% 1.27% TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UP Fintech beats TOP Financial Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services. In addition, the company provides trade execution, margin financing, and securities lending services; asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. Further, it offers market information, community engagement, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers stock brokerage, options brokerage, consulting services, currency exchange services, structured note subscriber services, and margin financing services. The company was formerly known as Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited and changed its name to TOP Financial Group Limited in July 2022. TOP Financial Group Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. TOP Financial Group Limited is a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

