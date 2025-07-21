Van Strum & Towne Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $579.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,140. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $580.01. The company has a market cap of $696.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

