Head to Head Review: Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) vs. Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Davis Commodities and Edible Garden”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davis Commodities $132.37 million 0.18 -$3.53 million N/A N/A Edible Garden $13.86 million 0.31 -$11.05 million ($59.31) -0.04

Davis Commodities has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

81.8% of Davis Commodities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edible Garden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Davis Commodities has a beta of -1.5, indicating that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edible Garden has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Davis Commodities and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davis Commodities N/A N/A N/A Edible Garden -77.36% -411.49% -102.69%

Summary

Davis Commodities beats Edible Garden on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services. Davis Commodities Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. The company operates as a subsidiary of Davis & KT Holdings Pte. Ltd.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

