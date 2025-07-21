Head-To-Head Contrast: American Resources (AREC) versus Its Competitors

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare American Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

American Resources has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources’ competitors have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -12,881.75% N/A -20.29% American Resources Competitors -976.52% -12.62% -5.25%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Resources Competitors 617 1695 3331 142 2.52

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Resources currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.03%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 8.36%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Resources and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $380,000.00 -$40.11 million -3.09 American Resources Competitors $8.53 billion $464.40 million -2.73

American Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Resources competitors beat American Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

