HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) versus HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Head to Head Review

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HUYA and HeartCore Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get HUYA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 5 1 0 2.17 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

HUYA presently has a consensus price target of $4.57, indicating a potential upside of 26.75%. Given HUYA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $832.84 million 0.97 -$6.57 million ($0.07) -51.47 HeartCore Enterprises $30.41 million 0.33 -$1.48 million ($0.14) -3.27

This table compares HUYA and HeartCore Enterprises”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HeartCore Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartCore Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

HUYA pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 79.4%. HeartCore Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. HUYA pays out -4,085.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HeartCore Enterprises pays out -14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HUYA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

HUYA has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -1.90% 1.82% 1.31% HeartCore Enterprises -11.18% 76.78% 23.06%

Summary

HUYA beats HeartCore Enterprises on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also operates a digital transformation business that offers customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. In addition, it provides consulting services; and education, services, and support solutions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.