6,284 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Integrity Investment Advisors LLC

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,017,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,426. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

