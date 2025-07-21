Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

AVEM traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $70.42. 47,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,635. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $70.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

