Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 4.6% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.27. 1,048,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,966. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

