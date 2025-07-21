Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 94 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $444.90. The stock had a trading volume of 310,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,223. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.13. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.