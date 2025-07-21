Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 12,641 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,936.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $46.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

