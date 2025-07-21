Vista Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,721 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.06. 162,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,797,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

