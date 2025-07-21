Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $630,000 Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 58,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,374. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

