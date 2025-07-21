WT Wealth Management Purchases 2,105 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $536,897.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,946,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,035,758.08. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $661,644.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 324,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,096.60. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,591 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 0.6%

MARA opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 6.53.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 46.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

