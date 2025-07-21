WT Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,051 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 987.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AIQ opened at $44.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

