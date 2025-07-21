WT Wealth Management Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,839,000 after purchasing an additional 496,070 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SCHP stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

