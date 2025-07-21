WT Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF makes up 3.8% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.91% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

BATS JBBB opened at $48.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

