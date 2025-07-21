WT Wealth Management Sells 1,679 Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 566.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $697.95 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $290.13 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $611.91. The firm has a market cap of $142.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.31.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

