WT Wealth Management Has $613,000 Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,865 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAK stock opened at $129.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $748.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $139.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.46.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

