WT Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

WT Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 54,722 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 18,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $21.90 on Monday. Fidus Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $760.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 52.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 73.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

